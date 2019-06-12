Florida woman faces animal cruelty charges after dogs found in deplorable conditions

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (NBC News) – A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities rescued nearly 30 dogs from her home.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Domestic Animal Services pulled 28 dogs out of the home on Higgins Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The homeowner, Luuly Quang, was arrested and is facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges.

Deputies found dogs in distress, living in deplorable conditions and covered in urine and feces.

Investigators are calling this a hoarding and animal neglect case.

Quang was also feeding an additional 13 feral cats, according to deputies.

Neighbors said the woman has gotten in trouble with authorities before.

The dogs have been turned over to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Quang’s bond was set at $43,500 for 28 charges of animal cruelty and one charge of resisting arrest.

She made her first appearance in court Wednesday morning and bonded out of jail.