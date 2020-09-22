Florida woman dies after snorkeling in the Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman died after snorkeling in the Keys over the weekend, officials said.

Kim Ellen Schwinge, 63, of Port Orange, was on a snorkeling trip Sunday morning near Key West, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A family member noticed that Schwinge was having difficulties breathing in the water, officials said. She was taken to a commercial catamaran, where crew members began CPR. She was taken to a nearby U.S. Coast Guard station and then to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they don’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will determine an official cause of death.

