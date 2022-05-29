WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman died Saturday morning after she fell off the 13th floor of a condominium she was doing work on, according to police.

NBC affiliate WPTV said that first responders were called to a condominium under construction in West Palm Beach after they were called about a worker who died in an accidental fall.

Police said Yamileth Martinez-Ponce, 23, had been working for a flooring company doing an installation on a 13th floor unit when she fell to her death.

Martinez-Ponce’s coworkers told police they saw her fall in their peripheral vision, according to WPTV.

Officers found the woman’s body on the second-floor landing after the incident. She died at the scene.