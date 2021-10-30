Florida woman defends posing in front of her dad’s open casket in Instagram photos

February 2, 2019. Close-up of the display of caskets for sale in a funeral home

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida woman is defending herself against online backlash after photos of her posing in front of her father’s open casket went viral.

Miami influencer Jayne Rivera posted the photos of her with her father’s casket after a viewing last Sunday. While the photos don’t show her late father’s body, the photos do show her in several poses, one of them with her hands folded in a praying position while looking at the camera.

Despite the backlash, Rivera told NBC affiliate WTVJ she didn’t think she did anything wrong.

“I’m looking at the comments, and they’re just hateful and abusive,” she said in her interview with WTVJ. “I didn’t feel like there was anything wrong with what I was doing. You couldn’t see him in it.”

Rivera said her father was a Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and would take many of her previous photos for social media before his death.

Rivera’s Instagram has been disabled following the backlash, but WTVJ reports that a Instagram spokesperson said the account was suspended for violating other guidelines, not the photos.