TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman’s dream of getting arrested was crossed off her bucket list after she led deputies on a chase in Florida Thursday morning.

A deputy in Monroe County spotted Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas on Carl Sound Road in Monroe County around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

He turned on his lights and sirens and tried to pull her over, but Douglas continued driving.

She eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

Authorities said she told them she had wanted to get arrested. It had been on her bucket list since high school, according to the report.

Douglas was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding.