Florida woman crashes party, exposes private parts to children, authorities say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman in Pensacola is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after she crashed a backyard party and exposed herself to children, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says.

The arrest report says Suzanne Dill, 53, went to a get-together held in a backyard on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Dill knew the victims through family ties or by an acquaintance, the arrest report states.

One victim told the investigating deputy Dill immediately became belligerent and exposed her breasts to children at the get-together. When the victim and others at the get-together asked her to stop because children were present, she pulled down her pants, exposed herself provocatively, grabbed her exposed genitals, and yelled that she would “f***” the kids, the arrest report states.

Four children were present when Dill exposed herself, according to the arrest report. Dill fled from the scene when a person threatened to call 911.

Five other people at the get-together gave similar accounts of the incident to Escambia County deputies.

Dill is currently in the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond.