MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida woman was convicted last week for stealing thousands of dollars meant for cystic fibrosis patients to get cosmetic procedures.

The U.S. Department of Justice said a jury found Elizabeth Genna Suarez, 34, guilty of wire fraud for stealing money from Piper’s Angels Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that supports those with the disease and their families.

According to prosecutors, Suarez stole the money in a scheme she executed from August 2018 to November 2019.

At the time, Suarez was married to the foundation’s executive director. Using her copy of the nonprofit’s corporate credit card, she spent money meant for the charity on herself.

The jury convicted her on three counts of wire fraud and acquitted her on one. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 6.