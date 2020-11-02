Florida woman claims she ‘was tired of the lies’ before damaging Trump signs

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman who was caught damaging signs promoting President Donald Trump said she was an “anarchist who just snapped” when she saw them, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a deputy was patrolling in the area of Palm Coast Parkway Saturday afternoon when he noticed a woman hitting political signs that were posted on private property. When deputies approached her, she claimed she was walking in the area and was “tired of the lies” so she attempted to remove and damage the signs.

The woman Tonya McRae, 42, told deputies she “kind of snapped” adding “I tried to pull that one out, the ‘Women for Trump.’ I don’t believe, like, if you’re a woman for Trump — he’s a misogynist, he doesn’t respect women, in my opinion. So I’m like, ‘That’s bull (expletive),’ so I pulled that out then the one behind, it that says ‘Trump 2020,’ I tried to pull that (expletive) out but (the deputy) saw me and he stopped me. I said, ‘OK dude. I’ll try to replace it, I’ll try to fix it.”

McRae went on to tell deputies that she is an anarchist who has never been in trouble with the law and who believes that she was “acting as a revolutionary” and “acting against an unjust system.”

McRae was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and providing a false name to law enforcement. She was booked and is being held on a $500 bond.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly added in a statement that even though emotions are high this election season but it is almost over.

“Overall, the community has done a good job being respectful of the beliefs and opinions of others. Please continue to do so. We have had sporadic reports of vandalism and theft of political signs by all parties. Remember that it is illegal to damage or steal campaign signs in the same way that it is illegal to damage or steal someone else’s property. The best way to show your opinion is by voting tomorrow, not destroying property,” Staly said.