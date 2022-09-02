TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman won “the prize of a lifetime” playing the “$2,500 a Week for Life” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Gloria Johnson, of Shalimar, chose to receive her top-prize winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Johnson bought her winning ticket from the Raceway located at 1183 North Eglin Parkway in Shalimar. The retailer who sold the winning ticket will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

While the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.95, the odds of winning the top prize of $2,500/Week for Life is 1-in-8,508,000.

To date, four people have claimed the top prize. The odds of winning the second place prize of $10,000 are 1-in-202,571.

Players can grab a $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off ticket for $5.