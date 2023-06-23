GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Friday after deputies said she allegedly lied about leaving her baby in a bathtub, causing them to drown.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first responded to the drowning on June 17. First responders attempted to save the infant by using a defibrillator and other means, but the child died after being taken to a hospital.

Nicole Marie Laber, 29, of Golden Gate Estates told deputies she left the infant inside her home alone while she was going to get her dog and another child in her care after they left the front door.

According to the sheriff’s office, Laber claimed she found the baby face down in the dog’s water bowl.

However, investigators said they learned that the infant was actually left alone in a bathtub while strapped in a booster seat, which tipped over.

The baby then drowned in a few inches of water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Laber tried to cover up the incident by dressing the child in a diaper and making up the dog bowl story.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “But thanks to the dedication and skill of our detectives we now know what actually happened to this innocent baby and justice can be carried out.”

Laber was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.