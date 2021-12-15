Florida woman charged with poisoning boyfriend’s drink because he ‘wouldn’t shut up’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman has been charged after reportedly poisoning her boyfriend’s drink because he would not stop talking, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

WTLV reports deputies were dispatched to 54-year-old Alvis Parrish’s home in reference to a poisoning call. When they arrived, deputies say that Parrish was sitting on her front porch yelling at them.

Deputies say when they got closer, Parrish said, “Yeah, I did it…. because he wouldn’t shut the f*** up.”

She later told deputies that she “gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all, so he wouldn’t die…do whatever you want but if you don’t take me I will kill him.”

The sheriff’s office says Parrish spiked her boyfriend’s drink with Seroquel which is a drug that can reportedly make people feel sleepy. It can also be used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

WLTV reports the man felt sluggish but was okay according to deputies.

Parrish was charged with poisoning food or water with the intent to kill or injure.