Florida woman charged with killing boyfriend on Alabama road

MOBILE, Ala. (WFLA) — Authorities say a Florida woman making a cross-country drive with her boyfriend allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 and then intentionally ran him down in Alabama, killing him.

According to WKRG, 37-year-old Johana Suarez of Miami is accused of hitting and killing Henry Hernandez, 48, after allegedly turning her vehicle around driving the wrong direction on I-10 in the eastbound lane. Hernandez was walking eastbound on I-10 when he was struck and killed.

A sheriff’s spokesman says the two were westbound for California and spent Saturday night in Mississippi. They headed off in the wrong direction the next morning, resulting in an argument.

Suarez is charged with intentionally hitting the man with their car after letting him out on I-10.

She has been denied bond in the case.

