OCALA, Fla. (NBC News) — A white woman charged with fatally shooting her Black neighbor through a door has a history of harassing area children and using racial slurs against them, neighbors said Wednesday.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Manslaughter with a firearm is a felony punishable with up to 30 years in prison.

The arrest came a few days after authorities said Lorincz shot Ajike “AJ” Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, through her front door in Ocala on Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Owens had approached Lorincz’s home, knocked on the door multiple times, and demanded that Lorincz come outside to settle a dispute.

At least two of Owens’ children witnessed the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office, which was criticized by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the grieving family over the pace of the investigation.

