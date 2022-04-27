TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida woman is behind bars after police say she is accused of slapping a baby in a video posted on social media.

Detectives with the Sanford Police Department were notified of the video showing 23-year-old Tya Posley smacking the child.

According to WESH, the video has not been released but shows Posley “slapping the one-year-old child on what appears to be the face and back.”

Sanford police chief Cecil Smith released a statement saying the posted video showed what that helpless infant endured, calling it gut-wrenching and infuriating.

“I am grateful for it as it brought forth swift relief and protection for this young child,” Smith said in the statement.

The child has been taken from Posley’s custody by Child Protective Services.

“Thank you to the many citizens who saw this video and immediately alerted us. You may very well have saved this infant’s life,” Smith said.

Posley was arrested and charged with one count of cruelty toward a child/abuse.