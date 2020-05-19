Florida woman charged after toddler overdoses on drugs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post) — Authorities say a Florida woman allowed a toddler to overdose on cocaine and possibly fentanyl.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 33-year-old Nicole Ciufi was arrested early Monday morning and charged with child neglect.

Ciufi told police she had been alone with the 13-month-old child Sunday evening at her West Palm Beach apartment. The toddler appeared to be struggling to breathe, and Ciufi called for an ambulance.

Police say staff at a nearby hospital used Narcan to revive the toddler. A doctor told police that tests showed cocaine in the child’s system. The doctor also suspected fentanyl, but test results for the potent pain killer weren’t immediately available.

