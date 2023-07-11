ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Police in Alabama arrested a Florida woman Monday on a charge of torture and willful abuse of a child.

On July 10, at around 1:30 p.m., the Enterprise Police Department responded to the Executive Inn on the Boll Weevil Circle on a reported case of child neglect, according to EPD.

Officers said motel staff called for help after seeing a young child roaming outside of a room. Police found the child, 4, had a two-year-old sibling in a room.

The 2-year-old was left in a bed that was soiled in urine and feces, according to an EPD release. Officers determined the children had been left alone in the room for approximately five hours, reports show.

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, Florida, was arrested and charged with torture/willful abuse of a child under 18.