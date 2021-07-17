Florida woman charged after 2-year-old’s death in hot car

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say.

Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.

Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first since the daycare wasn’t open yet and then got distracted, forgetting about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

