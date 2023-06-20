TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman captured a photo funny photo of a “friendly” gator earlier this year.

Melissa Chadwell shared the photo last week that shows the gator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in DeLeon Springs, which is about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

Chadwell said she snapped the photo in February.

Credit: Melissa Chadwell/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

“This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute,” she wrote alongside the photo in the Facebook group Alligators of Florida.

On Tuesday, the photo had been liked more than 2,500 times and shared more than 600 times.