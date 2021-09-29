Florida woman buys two winning $2M Mega Millions tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lucky Boca Raton woman won big—not once, but twice while playing the Florida Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot game.
The Florida Lottery announced Susan Fitton claimed two $2 million MEGA MILLIONS® with Megaplier prizes after the drawing held on Sept. 14.
Fitton, 64, matched all five white ball numbers on both tickets, but not the Mega Ball, meaning she won the lottery twice.
The winning tickets were purchased at Prip Mart, 299 West Camino Real in Boca Raton. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning tickets.