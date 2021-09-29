Florida woman buys two winning $2M Mega Millions tickets

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lucky Boca Raton woman won big—not once, but twice while playing the Florida Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot game.

The Florida Lottery announced Susan Fitton claimed two $2 million MEGA MILLIONS® with Megaplier prizes after the drawing held on Sept. 14.

Fitton, 64, matched all five white ball numbers on both tickets, but not the Mega Ball, meaning she won the lottery twice.

The winning tickets were purchased at Prip Mart, 299 West Camino Real in Boca Raton. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning tickets.