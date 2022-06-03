TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was charged with attempted murder after attacking a woman in Titusville Thursday night, police said.

NBC affiliate WESH reported officers responded to Willow Street at around 11 p.m. and saw a blood-covered woman fleeing for her life from a male attacker.

Police said they saw Alteric Johnson, 22, of Titusville shoot the woman with a rifle as she tried to get to safety in another home.

Officers took Johnson into custody as the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment to her severe injuries.

WESH reported that the woman was shot in the back in the neck and suffered from a partially amputated hand. Police said she was also struck with a machete during the attack.

According to WESH, surveillance video showed the woman beg for her life and said “I’m sorry” to Johnson.

Johnson remains in jail without bond as of this report.