Florida woman battling landlord who destroyed her home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV/NBC News) – A Florida woman is battling her landlord after she said he destroyed the home in hopes to get her to move out.

Maritza Hudson is a couple of months behind on rent after losing her job. She lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house with her four children.

On Monday, Hudson said the landlord’s workers showed up and removed the entire kitchen, bathroom and both the front and back doors.

He also reportedly shut off the water.

Hudson said her landlord is a pastor at the church that’s next door to her home.

In a statement to WTLV, Rev. Joseph James said that the floors in the kitchen and bathroom were falling apart and that he gave Hudson a 30-day notice about the repairs.

Hudson acknowledges that she owes money but thinks that destroying her home in uncalled for.

“Removed all sinks, stoves, anywhere that we could place to cook, use any kind of water, shut off the water. There’s no toilet, there’s nothing. I’m just here during the day, and in the evening I have to stay at friends houses, random friends,” Hudson said.

Under Florida’s Landlord-Tenant Act, the home has to be habitable, and right now, it is not.

Hudson’s rental agreement with James was reportedly verbal meaning there’s no lease. Because of that, this dispute is now heading to court.