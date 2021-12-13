Florida woman arrested on murder charge in mother’s death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her mother.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says Natalie Marie Gonzalez is being charged with first-degree murder following the death in a home in the Orlando suburb of Kissimmee. Jail records did not list an attorney for Gonzalez, and the sheriff’s office had not released an arrest affidavit.

WKMG reported that Gonzalez was scheduled to make a first appearance on Sunday but she didn’t because she was very agitated. Gonzalez’s first appearance is rescheduled for Monday.

