Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida woman arrested for stuffing pornography in plastic Easter eggs and placing them in mailboxes, deputies say

Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TAMPA (WFLA) – A woman in Flagler County has been arrested after deputies say she put Easter eggs filled with pornographic images in residents mailboxes.

On April 8, Flagler County deputies said they received calls about a woman placing plastic eggs into mailboxes on Hernandez Avenue and had identified the suspect’s vehicle, a 2004 silver Honda Civic. Officials said the eggs contained pornographic images, non-threatening references to nearby churches and county buildings, and other items.

At 11:19 p.m., deputies located the vehicle traveling north on Belle Terre Parkway at Whiteview Parkway and a traffic stop was conducted where deputies located Abril Cestoni, 42.

Detectives say Cestoni admitted to placing the eggs in the mailbox, saying she was “educating people” and she had distributed over 400 pamphlets in the past few days. A bag of pornographic material was found inside the vehicle, officials added.

“Our team did a great job in tracking this deranged offender down and taking her into custody,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help. This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy.”

Cestoni was arrested and charged with 11 counts of distributing obscene material. It was also determined that Cestoni did not have a valid driver’s license. She is being held on a $7,000 bond.

