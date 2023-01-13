TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman’s good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.

NBC Miami reports Amanda Walkes, 37, of Coral Springs, was arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect, just days after buying a lottery ticket worth $50,000.

The Florida Lottery website shows Walkes won $50,000 from the 2023 CASH BLAST scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at a Publix store in Fort Lauderdale.

Walkes claimed the prize on Jan. 5. She was arrested Wednesday.

Walkes’ arrest comes shortly after her live-in boyfriend, Earen Huings, was arrested for sexual assault.

According to an affidavit, Huing was accused of sexually abusing a minor over the course of five years.

Authorities said Walkes threatened the minor and tried to pressure them to recant their story and drop the charges.

Authorities say Walkes had several phone conversations with Huings while he was in jail in which they discussed ways to convince the minor to lie.

She was arrested for child neglect with great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and criminal conspiracy. She is being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond, the same amount she won.