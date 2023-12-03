TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida woman is behind bars after she robbed a Publix and threatened to blow it up, according to Miramar Police.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the robbery happened on Saturday at 9951 Miramar Parkway, just half an hour north of Miami.

According to a police statement obtained by WTVJ, the woman, identified as Rebeca Navarro Rodriguez, allegedly walked into the supermarket and handed a note to an employee demanding money, or she would blow up the grocery store.

WTVJ said the employee was able to get Rodriguez’s license tag as she fled the store.

Officials later spotted Rodriguez’s car and pulled her over during a traffic stop, where she was arrested.

She was charged with robbery with sudden snatching, according to police.