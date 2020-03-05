Florida woman arrested after leaving boy without food or water for 9 days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman was arrested after police found she had left a boy alone in a dirty home without running water or electricity for nine days.

According to the Associated Press, 39-year-old Autumn Lee Beede was arrested on Saturday.

Investigators conducted a welfare check on Feb. 14 at a home in Cantonment, Florida.

A neighbor told deputies that the child had been alone in the home since Feb. 5. A second person told authorities the boy had asked for water. When he went to bring bottles of water to the child, he noticed the home wasn’t suitable to live in.

The boy’s name, age and relationship to Beede was redacted from the arrest report.

According to the report, the boy told investigators he’d been living with the man at the home until Feb. 5 when that man was arrested. He said the electricity had been cut off because the bill wasn’t paid.

The child told authorities he survived by going to neighbors and asking for food, the report said. He also told investigators that Beede had left pastries on the porch the morning of Feb. 14, but didn’t come inside.

Beede was released on Sunday. It is unknown where the child is now living.

The 39-year-old woman was charged with child neglect.