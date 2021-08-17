Florida woman arrested after exposing, touching herself publicly during jail visit, sheriff’s office says

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla., (WFLA) — The Charlotte’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly exposing herself in public at the county jail, an post on its blog says.

The sheriff’s office said Danielle Ferrero, 38, was at the jail’s visitation center on Aug. 8 for a video call with an inmate, with whom she spoke in a sexual manner for about an hour.

However, the sheriff’s office said Ferrero began touching herself inappropriately at the visitation building and lifted her shirt three separate times to show her chest to the inmate.

Ferrero was arrested on charges for Exposure of Sexual Organs within a public place and Violation of probation or community control.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss