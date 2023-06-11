MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Miami-Dade Police Department arrested a woman Sunday night after she allegedly vandalized a Catholic church overnight.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to Saint Timothy Catholic Church in Miami, where part of the church’s school was vandalized.

According to the police department, detectives reviewed security footage and found that a woman had walked through one of the church gates and spray-painted the walls with vulgarity.

Authorities said she continued walking through the church’s school courtyard, spray painting various areas, kicking over trash bins, and breaking parts of an altar.

MDPD reported that they identified the woman as 44-year-old Alfa Illescas. She was charged with one count of criminal mischief on a church or place of worship.

Police said the church walls were spray painted with upside-down crosses. Words like “perverts” and “pigs” were also strewn across the church.

“Places of worship are a staple of our community where many go to pray and practice their religious beliefs,” Director Alfredo Freddy Ramirez III said in a statement. “I am very proud of the tenacity and hard work of our Homeland Security Bureau investigators to arrest the individual responsible for this pointless crime.”

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, the Archdiocese of Miami released an official statement adding that the vandalism was a “tragedy” and “hate crime.”

“This is a tragedy, that a sacred place like a Catholic school and church property is vandalized. It’s a hate crime,” the Archdiocese of Miami said in a statement.





Anna Fernandez, whose children graduated from the school, told the news station that she’s concerned but not surprised the vandalism happened.

“I’m concerned, but I don’t think I’m surprised because Christians are under attack, and you see it all over the world,” Fernandez told WTVJ.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-877.