Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Florida woman arrested after 6-year-old found covered in fleas in feces-ridden home

Florida

by: Carey Cox

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach area woman has been charged with child neglect after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a six year old child covered with fleas inside a home scattered with dog feces.

Toni Reid, 58, was served a warrant May 1.

OCSO deputies had responded to a Fort Walton Beach area home April 22 after a child had locked the woman out of the house.

Deputies were able to enter and located the child hiding inside a closet. There were also three dogs at the house, including a 17-year old dog that could not walk and was covered with flies.

Dog feces and urine were spread throughout the home. There were also an abundance of flies, multiple knives within the victim’s reach in the kitchen, as well as multiple chemicals on kitchen counters.

In addition, deputies discovered the child had only a bare mattress in her bedroom, with a large hole down to the inner springs.

Fleas were found on the child. Deputies also reported becoming covered in fleas while at the residence.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss