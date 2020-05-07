Florida woman arrested after 6-year-old found covered in fleas in feces-ridden home

(WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach area woman has been charged with child neglect after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a six year old child covered with fleas inside a home scattered with dog feces.

Toni Reid, 58, was served a warrant May 1.

OCSO deputies had responded to a Fort Walton Beach area home April 22 after a child had locked the woman out of the house.

Deputies were able to enter and located the child hiding inside a closet. There were also three dogs at the house, including a 17-year old dog that could not walk and was covered with flies.

Dog feces and urine were spread throughout the home. There were also an abundance of flies, multiple knives within the victim’s reach in the kitchen, as well as multiple chemicals on kitchen counters.

In addition, deputies discovered the child had only a bare mattress in her bedroom, with a large hole down to the inner springs.

Fleas were found on the child. Deputies also reported becoming covered in fleas while at the residence.

LATEST STORIES: