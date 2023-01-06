TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.

Moody said her Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office learned that Jessica Lyn Duvall collected the victim’s Social Security payments but did not use them to pay for her care. Instead, Duvall allegedly spent the money on her own personal items.

According to investigators, the former guardian collected the money for over a year.

A release from the Attorney General’s Office said the victim lived with Duvall at the beginning of her guardianship, but the victim eventually moved into a nursing home.

After the victim moved to the home, Duvall continued to use the money for herself and did not pay for the victim’s care, officials said.

“This so-called guardian used her position of trust and authority to steal thousands of dollars from a disabled Floridian,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Thankfully, my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigators stopped this fraud, and the suspect will now have to answer for her crimes.”

Duvall is accused of taking a total of $12,000 from the victim. As such, she was charged with one count of exploitation of a disabled person $10,000 or more.

The victim was appointed a new guardian.