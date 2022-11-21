ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse.

On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse case. Deputies said when they arrived, they talked with an investigator with the Department of Children and Family Services, who said the baby had a .142 blood alcohol level.

Deputies then spoke with the reporting party who said on Oct. 31, 2022, she threw a Halloween party at her house. The reporting party said she had been cooking all evening and went to take a bath when Bryant offered to make bottles. The reporting party said multiple people were at the residence and were helping watch the children.

When the reporting party attempted to give the baby the unfinished bottle from a few hours prior, she said the baby’s mouth smelled like watermelon. She said she tasted the bottle of formula, which tasted like watermelon Smirnoff. The baby then fell asleep on and off and began vomiting.

The DCF investigator reviewed the video from the living room camera and saw Bryant grabbing the baby bottle and returning from the kitchen while shaking a liquid in the bottle. The investigator said she saw the baby reject the bottle, and a witness smell the bottle while making a facial expression of displeasure.

The nurse at the hospital gave a copy of the victim’s lab results to deputies indicating the .142 blood toxicology report. The nurse said she contacted Poison Control, which advised the blood alcohol range of concern for an adolescent is between .05 and .075. With the baby having a level of .142, the nurse said he was exposed to a possibility for severe toxicity, low respirations, and alternative mental status. The baby was admitted and went under observation.

Bryant was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond on Nov. 18 and was released a couple of hours later.