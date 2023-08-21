ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly admitted to strangling her 13-year-old son in his bed.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in St. Cloud at around 7:30 a.m. Monday after a family member discovered the deceased teenager.

Deputies found the 13-year-old lying face-up in bed, Sheriff Marcos L. Lopez said during a news conference. The teenager reportedly had markings on his neck that indicated he was strangled.

Lopez said the boy’s mother, identified as Jasmin Kennedy, 37, “spontaneously” admitted to strangling him while he was in bed. She did not provide an explanation for her alleged actions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kennedy was arrested and charged with domestic battery (strangulation), child neglect, and aggravated child abuse. She could be charged with additional crimes after the medical examiner determines the cause of death.