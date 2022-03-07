Florida woman admits to stabbing dog over ‘voodoo curse’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Immokalee woman is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her family’s dog believing the animal was part of a “voodoo curse, WBBH reported.

According to WBBH, deputies responded to an Immokalee home around 11 a.m. Sunday after a woman told deputies 19-year-old Heaven Cummings had woken her up and told her she stabbed their family dog named King.

When deputies arrived they found a dog with multiple stab wounds and pools of blood.

Cummings allegedly told deputies that she believed she had a ‘voodoo curse’ on her and she stabbed the dog because it wouldn’t stop following her, the caller told deputies.

King was taken to an animal hospital where a veterinarian confirmed the dog had lacerations on its chest, legs, tail and back with two stab wounds measuring between one to two inches deep.

There were no reports of the dog acting aggressively and Cummings was uninjured in the incident, deputies said.

The dog did survive and has since been sedated where it will be further evaluated for medical treatment, deputies said.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Cummings has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.