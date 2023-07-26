TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 67-year-old Florida woman admitted to acting as a “money mule” in an online romance scheme that collected nearly $230,000.

Court documents showed in 2020, 67-year-old Iona Coates, of Orange Park, met two individuals online through a dating website. After getting to know them some more, she gave both individuals her bank account information and began receiving money into her account.

Coates then moved those funds from her account to unknown individuals. In December 2020, the United States Secret Service (USSS) met with Coates and explained she was acting as a “money mule” in an online romance scheme.

The Secret Service advised Coates to stop her participation in the scheme, as criminals, who posed as fake suitors on dating websites, were using her bank account to facilitate the transfer of stolen money from victims.

Despite the advice, Coates continued.

Between December 2020 through September 2021, Coates received $229,376.26 into her bank accounts from various victims.

Coates pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the victims in the case.