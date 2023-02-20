TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested for animal cruelty after she allegedly admitted to throwing seven puppies in some bushes near a Florida animal shelter, authorities said.

WESH reports that deputies were recently called to the Humane Society of Marion County to investigate a report of animal cruelty.

They said a woman, identified as Geneva Honor, had removed seven puppies from a trunk and threw them into some bushes near the shelter before fleeing the scene.

When interviewed by detectives, Honor allegedly said she was “tired of the puppies and wanted them gone.”

Honor was arrested on seven counts of animal abandonment, conservation-animals-torment deprive mutilate kill, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams.

Online jail records show Honor has a lengthy rap sheet with charges including robbery and grand theft.