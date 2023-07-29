TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is accused of throwing boiling water onto a man’s face on Friday in Sanford, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

WESH reported that Iyonn’a Spates, 26 of Sanford, appeared to be cooking as another woman who lived there checked on her. The woman assumed Spates was preparing a meal when she saw the boiling pot.

When the woman left the room, she allegedly heard her boyfriend scream from her bedroom.

WESH reported that the man told police he woke up to Spates “throwing a pot of boiling water on his face.”

After she threw the pot, she told the other woman that the man had to leave. That’s when the two women got into a physical altercation.

When Spates spoke with police, she told them she was uncomfortable with the man at the home and had allegedly previously asked him to leave multiple times, according to WESH.

The other woman was treated for injuries from the fight.

Spates was arrested on charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and domestic violence battery.