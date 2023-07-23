TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is accused of stealing over 200 gallons of gas in Collier County, according to deputies.

On Thursday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Yuliet Sanchez-Centella of Naples for stealing gas from the pump.

NBC affiliate WBBH reported that Sanchez-Centella allegedly paid 15 dollars for over 200 gallons of gas at a Racetrac gas station. Deputies found the purchase on her debit card.

Upon investigation, they found the diesel pump was manipulated and had missing screws.

Employees allegedly said that there have been five thefts at the gas pump.

Deputies are still investigating, as they believe another suspect was involved in the theft.

According to arrest records, she was charged with unlawful conveyance of fuel, damage to the pump and disruption of service and retail fuel theft.