MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a missing phone, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

Police said the stabbing happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court. When officers arrived, they found the woman bleeding from her wounds.

The new station reported that the woman was taken to a trauma center and treated for multiple puncture wounds to the right side of her body.

A third roommate told officers that he was leaving when he heard loud screaming and then saw the bleeding woman collapse on the porch, WTVJ reported.

The roommate said he saw Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, standing behind the victim before she fled, according to a police report.

The man told police that the three roommates had been living together for about a month.

The victim survived and told investigators she had been stabbed by Hennington during an argument over her missing cell phone, a report said.

The victim told officers that Hennington grabbed a kitchen knife and started stabbing her.

WTVJ reported Hennington was later arrested at a gas station and booked into jail, where she remains held without bond.