JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was accused of shooting her husband after he was found dead in a Jacksonville home on Friday.

According to a First Coast News report, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies detained Kimberly Sue Heath, 45, and arrested her on charges of second degree (not premeditated) murder, “as a result of her actions involved in the death of the victim”.

WJXT identified the victim as her husband, 40-year-old Nathaniel Heath. His family said the couple had an “estranged relationship” and they believe Kimberly Heath was waiting for him armed when he entered the home.

“He was very happy-go-lucky. Everyone loved him. He wouldn’t hurt a fly. Was very loved by many, many, many people. He was a good guy,” Nathaniel Heath’s mother told WJXT. She said the couple relocated from the Midwest in order to be closer to her.

A man who reportedly lives at the home where the body was found said he was at an appointment and learned about the incident when his Ring camera alerted him. He said he picked up his phone and saw police officers putting crime scene tape around the house.

He told WJXT that he lives at the house with a roommate and did not know the person who was found dead in the home.

Kimberly Heath was booked into the Duval County Jail and is not eligible to post bail.