LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida woman accused of setting unfaithful boyfriend’s home on fire

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Escambia County Jail)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is accused of setting fire to her boyfriend’s home after catching him cheating.

Citing an arrest report, the Pensacola News Journal reports 47-year-old Tyetha Moore was standing in the driveway of the unoccupied home when firefighters arrived on Nov. 7. She told a battalion chief that she recently moved out of the home after catching her boyfriend cheating.

The report says neighbors told firefighters that Moore had borrowed a water bottle of gasoline from them earlier in the day. They told firefighters that they watched Moore climb over a fence into the home’s backyard and try to remove a window screen. It says the neighbors later saw Moore leave the backyard with an empty water bottle.

Moore was arrested last week and charged with first-degree arson.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss