MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida woman is accused of running an unlicensed surgical recovery home in Miami, according to a report.

Monica Garcia, 45, allegedly charged $250 per night for services to the patients, according to WTVJ. She reportedly had 18 patients and six employees.

The patients said they were helped with bathing, eating and medication, according to reporting from WTVJ.

Garcia was charged with operating an assisted living facility without a license, according to the report. She was previously charged with the same thing in 2019.

Garcia was also charged with illegally dumping human biomedical waste of a hazardous and biologically dangerous nature after trash bags in the facility were inspected, according to WTVJ.