SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is accused of repeatedly ramming an SUV with children inside.

Police said a woman reported that an incident occurred involving 22-year-old Sasha Lemons near 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday.

According to WESH, the victim told officers that she was driving a Chevy Traverse with her children inside. She said a man who was involved in an altercation with Lemons was also inside the SUV.

The victim told police that she was trying to get the man away from Lemons when Lemons began to pursue them in a black Mazda.

When Lemons spotted the SUV, she reportedly made a U-turn and drove next to it.

The victim said she told Lemons that she had children in her car and asked her to leave them out of it.

Lemons reportedly replied, “F— your kids!” before ramming the SUV. Lemons then allegedly backed up and rammed the SUV again.

WESH reported that several people in the SUV required medical attention.

Lemons was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, child neglect, criminal mischief property damage and hit-and-run.