OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who is accused of shooting and killing her neighbor through a front door pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, according to WESH.

Susan Lorincz allegedly shot A.J. Owens on June 2 after a months-long feud over Owens’ children playing outside near her home, WESH reported.

Before the confrontation, Lorincz had been yelling racial slurs at the children, according to a statement from Crump.

The neighborhood of single-story duplexes and quadruplexes is in the rolling hills outside of Ocala. The area is known for its thoroughbred horse farms, which surround the working-class neighborhood.

Lorincz told investigators that she acted in self-defense, and that Owens, 35, had been trying to break down her door before she fired the gun, the sheriff said. She also told them that Owens had come after her in the past, and had previously attacked her.

Sheriff Woods said the investigation, which included eyewitness statements, established that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law.

Earlier the sheriff had said that because of the stand your ground law he couldn’t make an arrest unless he could prove the shooter did not act in self-defense.

According to the sheriff’s account, Owens was shot moments after going to Lorincz’s apartment because she had yelled at Owens’ children as they played outside. He said Lorincz had thrown a pair of skates that hit one of the children.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t confirmed there were slurs uttered or said whether race was a factor in the shooting.

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, said Wednesday that her two young grandsons, ages 12 and 9, are dealing with feelings of guilt — because they were with their mom outside Lorincz’s house that evening, and saw her get shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.