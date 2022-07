CORAL GABLES, Fla. (NBC/WFLA) – A window washer died after falling from a building in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in Coral Gables, at a building near Salzedo Street.

According to fire officials, the man fell from the scaffold and died at the scene.

The man was in his 40s, officials said.

It’s unclear how high up the window washer was when he fell.

Official said they are unsure what caused the man to fall.

An investigation is underway.