Florida will soon lower COVID vaccine age eligibility to 55

MIAMI (AP/WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that after the state makes people 60 and older eligible for the COVID vaccine on Monday, it will soon drop the age to 55 and then probably open it up to the rest.

DeSantis said the process may go quicker than expected because of the increase in supply the state is receiving per week.

During a press conference in Lake City on Thursday, DeSantis echoed that sentiment by saying the state may see the vaccine available to the general public, no age restrictions, come sometime in April.

He said that each 5-year age group adds nearly 2 million people to the population eligible for the life-saving vaccine. But he says he still wants to prioritize access to those 55 and older because they are more at risk than younger adults.

