YULEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida wildlife sanctuary is building a new 2,500-acre home for former circus elephants.
The White Oak Conservation Center announced Wednesday that it’s expecting to welcome 30 Asian elephants starting next year. The pachyderms are coming from the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County.
Most of the animals previously traveled with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus until they were retired in 2016.
The elephants will have access to nine interlinked areas that will include a variety of vegetation and habitat types, such as wetlands, meadows and woods, a news release said.
The center is constructing eleven waterholes and three barns equipped with veterinary equipment.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- President Trump set to pay respects to Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data
- Fire rescue crews put out vacant house fire in Highlands County
- 88 whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass beaching
- Florida wildlife refuge to take 30 former circus elephants