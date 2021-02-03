Florida wastewater COVID-19 test: Around 11,000 people infected, 4.5% with UK variant

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) – Altamonte Springs, Florida, is part of two national testing programs testing wastewater in search of coronavirus. The test now looks for the UK variant of COVID-19.

The wastewater test found that around 11,000 people were infected and 4.5% had the UK variant.

The plant used in the test processes sewage from 80,000 people on either side of the Seminole and Orange County line.

Though the virus doesn’t live in the waste stream, there are remnants that can be detected through testing.

“What (the testing) allows us to do is get a greater sensitivity for the virus, we can find it in smaller amounts,” Altamonte Springs city manager Frank Martz said.

Martz says it’s clear a large number of people are carrying the virus without symptoms who haven’t been tested. He says that makes wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing are that much more important.

“What we know is most of the people who have it are asymptomatic and you don’t know, so when you think someone is healthy, or if you think you’re healthy and you don’t have a mask on and you’re transmitting the disease, you’re endangering other people,” Martz said.

He’s sent the findings to city and county leaders and hospital systems.

“The ability to tell the hospitals, the county health directors, the emergency management directors that this is how much coronavirus we’re seeing in our sewer service area, it allows them to prepare,” Martz said.

Martz says vaccine delivery needs to pick up.