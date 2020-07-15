Florida Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over masks

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart store.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon.
Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store.
A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words.
The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun.
Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.
