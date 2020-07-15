LIVE NOW /
Florida Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over masks

Florida

(Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart store.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon.

Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store.

A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words.

The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun.

Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.

