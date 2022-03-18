DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night.

A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night.

The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast Dinner Club. An anonymous group of entrepreneurs gathering to network and leave a blessing for a local waiter.

Damien Callais started the ECDC to shadow a similar group his mentor participates in. The dinner club will meet randomly once a month at a local Destin restaurant. Everyone at dinner will leave a $100 cash tip. The dinner spot is also chosen at random.





Callais said he hopes to grow the club and have people holding dinners all over the Emerald Coast.