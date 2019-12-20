Florida voters to decide on gradually raising the minimum wage to $15

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state’s minimum wage could go up to $15 an hour if a prominent Florida attorney gets his way.

The proposed constitutional amendment, spearheaded by attorney John Morgan, will be up to a vote in November after the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously approved a ballot proposal.

Morgan was able to get the necessary signatures to get the amendment on the 2020 general-election ballot but still needed a sign-off from the Supreme Court.

Currently, the state’s minimum wage sits at $8.46. Morgan spoke out about the length of time it has taken to deal with this issue and argues because state lawmakers have not done anything in session it’s up to the people to vote for this change.

“Is a constitutional amendment the perfect way to address the minimum way? Of course not. But it’s the only way. Why do we have a housing crisis? Because people can not afford to pay rent. They cannot afford to buy a house. That’s the crisis.”

If the proposal gets 60 percent of the vote in November the minimum wage will go up a dollar starting in September 2021 and then a dollar every year after that until it gets to $15 in 2026.